Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

January 5, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am EST.

