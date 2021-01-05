Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am EST.
Related Articles
Equillium to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2019
LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today a… […]
Equillium to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
LA JOLLA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, to… […]
Equillium Announces Initiation of the EQUIP Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Itolizumab for Patients with Uncontrolled Asthma
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical… […]