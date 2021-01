SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IconOVir Bio, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of oncolytic virus therapy to improve the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it has raised $77 million in a Series A financing. The financing was co-led by Nextech and Vida Ventures, with participation from Two River Group, Bellco Capital, Polaris Partners, GV, Wellington Partners Venture Capital and Logos Capital. IconOVir was founded by Two River Group, chai