Oncternal Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONCT), today announced that James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, January 11, 2021. The discussion may cover Oncternal’s recent progress, upcoming catalysts, and plans for 2021. Please see additional details below: