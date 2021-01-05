Progenity to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced its participation in the 2021 ICR Conference. Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will present a company overview on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).