Progenity to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced its participation in the 2021 ICR Conference. Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will present a company overview on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).
Related Articles
Progenity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it has c… […]
Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering… […]
Progenity Announces Encouraging Preclinical Data Supporting the Potential of the Company’s Oral Drug Delivery System in Targeting the Colon
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, is pleased to announce positive preliminary… […]