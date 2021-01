SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Erasca, a company whose mission is to erase cancer, announced the expansion of its pipeline of precision oncology therapies via two exclusive, worldwide agreements directed at targeting critical upstream and downstream nodes in the RAS/MAPK signaling cascade, one of the most frequently mutated oncogenic pathways in cancer. ERAS-601, a potential best-in-class inhibitor of the Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2), was licensed from NiKang Therap