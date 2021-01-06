Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.

