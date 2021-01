SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Erasca, a company whose mission is to erase cancer, announced that Wei Lin, M.D., has joined as chief medical officer. David Chacko, M.D., previously Erasca’s chief business officer, has been appointed as chief financial officer, assuming the role from Gary Yeung, who has departed from the company to pursue other opportunities. “Attracting top talent like Wei to Erasca positions the company to aggressively pursue clinical development of our burgeoning pipeline so we