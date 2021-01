Iain Brown

? Vowing to find a groove after a string of bogeys on the scorecard, Richard Pops has shaken up the C-suite at Alkermes, staying in-house by tapping Blair Jackson as COO and Iain Brown as CFO. Jackson, who began his tenure at Alkermes in 1999, moves up from the SVP post in corporate planning he held for 18 years. Continuing a run with Alkermes that dates to 2003, Brown was SVP and chief accounting officer prior