CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading BioSciences, Inc. (“LBS”), a privately held company that recently entered into a definitive agreement for a reverse merger with Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNCA) to form Palisade Bio, Inc. announced today that data from an open-label study demonstrated that patients treated with LB1148 had a statistically significant shorter length of stay in the hospital than the expected length of stay based on their billing code at admission.