Youth Using E-cigarettes Three Times as Likely to Become Daily Cigarette Smokers

January 10, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Youth Using E-cigarettes Three Times as Likely to Become Daily Cigarette Smokers

University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences researchers report that starting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, before the age of 18 is a major risk factor for people becoming daily cigarette smokers.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles