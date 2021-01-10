Related Articles
Wait for Me: Cell Biologists Decipher Signal that Ensures No Chromosome is Left Behind
January 6, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Wait for Me: Cell Biologists Decipher Signal that Ensures No Chromosome is Left Behind
Biologists have unraveled the mystery of how chromosomes are inherited correctly every time a cell divides. They discovered how a “matchmaker” molecule stops cell division until components are ready to be split…. […]
San Diego Supercomputer Center to Help Create Science Gateway for New Materials Discovery
September 10, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on San Diego Supercomputer Center to Help Create Science Gateway for New Materials Discovery
Perturbed Genes Regulating White Blood Cells Linked to Autism Genetics and Severity
September 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Perturbed Genes Regulating White Blood Cells Linked to Autism Genetics and Severity