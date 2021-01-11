AXIM® Biotechnologies Releases Preprint Manuscript Describing the Development of Company’s Rapid Point-of-Care Test That Measures COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has released a preprint of its manuscript describing the development of ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.
