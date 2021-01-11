News briefing: Chi-Med entrusts Inmagene with four preclinical programs; Xofluza nets EU approval for flu prevention

Longtime OrbiMed partner Jonathan Wang is starting the year off at his latest venture, Inmagene, with a slate of new preclinical drug candidates.

The four programs come from Chi-Med, which the CEO praises as “one of China’s flagship biopharmaceutical companies.”

Chi-Med is granting Inmagene exclusive options to develop these drugs for immunology diseases but retaining the first right to commercialization in mainland China. For each of the candidates that its biotech partner exercises an option on, Chi-Med can receive up to $95 million in development milestones and $135 million in commercial milestones.

The duo is conducting pre-IND work together but Shanghai-based Inmagene is tasked with all c