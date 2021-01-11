Ocean Acidification is Transforming California Mussel Shells

January 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Ocean Acidification is Transforming California Mussel Shells

As the waters off our coasts change due to human influences, scientists have found that the composition of shells of California mussels, a critical species found along the Pacific Coast, are weakening as a result of ocean acidification.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles