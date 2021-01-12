Abzena plots 6th biologics plant as demand for mammalian cell-line production continues to grow

With demand for biologics manufacturing at an all-time high, UK CDMO Abzena has rushed to add a bigger footprint to keep up. Now looking to expand its US presence, Abzena will tack on another manufacturing site — its third stateside.

Abzena said the expansion, which will be its sixth site, was driven by increased customer demand for commercial-scale manufacturing capacities across a wide array of therapeutic areas. The site’s exact location in the US wasn’t disclosed, but Abzena said it will increase its cGMP manufacturing capacity by adding four modular suites, each of which will house two 2,000-liter bioreactors in the first phase of construction.

A second phase will add another two suites with the 2,000-liter bioreactors, for a total of 12. The facility, Abzena said, will accommod