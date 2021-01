SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardea Bio, Inc., a Tech+Bio company integrating molecular biology with semiconductors via Graphene-based biology-gated Transistors, announced today a $6.5M series A extension that brings the A round total above $20M. The new capital infusion is led by the life sciences and biotechnology focused investor 3E Bioventures Capital and joined by existing investors. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further develop Cardea’s proprietary Transistor platform, in ord