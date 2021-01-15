Looking to build in red-hot viral vector space, Thermo Fisher inks $878M deal for Belgian manufacturer’s 2 plants

Between Covid-19 vaccines and gene therapies, the contract manufacturing market for viral vector tech has grown at a rapid clip. Thermo Fisher Scientific, already one of the biggest CDMOs on the block, has now made a move to buoy its EU footprint in that field.

Thermo Fisher will pay $878 million to acquire Henogen SA, Novasep’s viral vector manufacturing business, which comprises two Belgian locations in Seneffe and Gosselies that offer over 75,000 square feet of clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity, the Massachusetts company said Friday.

Over two decades, Novasep has grown to some 400 employees and boasted a 2020 revenue of around $95 million through its CDMO services that focus on vaccines and other therapies to large biotech companies and other industry customers. Michel Lagarde, Thermo Fisher’s executive vice president, said in a statement that the addition of European manufacturing capacity will complement the company’s four CDMO sites in the US.