MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Japan

January 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Japan

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

MediciNova Announces Positive Clinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) for Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Published in Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology

September 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Announces Positive Clinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) for Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Published in Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive clinic… […]

No Picture
News

MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in China

September 30, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in China

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the?NASDAQ Global Market?(NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the?Tokyo Stock Exchange?(Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rec… […]