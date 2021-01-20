BioMed Realty snaps up innovation campus site within earshot of pricey and bustling Boston biotech hub

On the short list of the premier biotech hubs in the world, the Boston area has transformed into a home for innovation — and ridiculously high rent. Now, a real estate firm is seeking tenants for a major site in neighboring Somerville with more than enough elbow room.

Snapped up by BioMed Realty, the land — which consists of an existing 162,000 square-foot office building and a 7.5 acre site — will serve as an “innovation space” for a variety of research, technology and life science tenants, the real estate company said in a press release. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“Our vision for the Assembly Square location is to create a premier innovation campus where science and technology intersects,” BioMed Realty vice president Sal Zinno said in a statement. “With close proximit