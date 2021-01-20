FDA hits the brakes on Histogen’s knee cartilage therapy, asking for more info on manufacturing process

A month after filing the IND application for its human extracellular matrix designed to regenerate knee cartilage, Histogen has hit a roadblock.

The FDA on Tuesday verbally notified the San Diego-based biotech that it was placing a clinical hold on the planned Phase I/II clinical trial of HST-003 due to pending CMC information and additional questions needed to complete their review.

Histogen had planned to test the safety and efficacy of implanting hECM within microfracture interstices and related cartilage defects to regenerate that cartilage in conjunction with a microfracture procedure. The company said in a press release that it expects to receive written notice of the clinical hold from the FDA by Feb 12.

Histogen “plans to work diligently with the FDA to seek the release of the clinical hold and provide updated guidance on any potential impact to the HST-003 program once the written notice from the FDA i