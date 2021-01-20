Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage Regeneration

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that it has additional questions about the company’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application package for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003, which is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.