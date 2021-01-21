Meet the winners of the heartfelt Eric Dudl scholarship award

Award pays tribute to postdoctoral researcher who succumbed to cancer at age 33

Eric Dudl’s lifelong dream to be a scientist was just starting to come true. He’d begun his postdoctoral research in a cancer lab at Sanford Burnham Prebys, where he was known as kind, helpful and the “go-to guy” when an unfamiliar piece of machinery arrived.

Then, at age 32, he was diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis only reaffirmed his passion for science, and he often returned to the lab after a long day of chemotherapy.