Plexium adds industry vet Mike Grey to the brain trust with new investor cash funding its protein degradation play

January 21, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Plexium adds industry vet Mike Grey to the brain trust with new investor cash funding its protein degradation play

About 15 months since closing a $28 million Series A, a San Diego protein-degradation upstart returned to the venture well Thursday with an extension of that round and some new hires, including one of the city’s best-connected biotech execs.

Plexium has bagged an additional $35 million in financing, the biotech said, money that will push undisclosed oncology and immuno-oncology programs into the clinic. In addition, longtime industry vet Mike Grey is jumping on as chairman of the board, and two others from Thursday’s leads — Adam Goulburn from Lux Capital and Rob Hopfner from Pivotal BioVentures — joined the board too.

Kandaswamy Vijayan

“Mike Grey has a long history in the pharmaceutical

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us