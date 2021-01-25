Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of internationally-renowned molecular biologist Bonnie Bassler, Ph.D., and seasoned life science executive Carin Canale-Theakston to its board of directors.
