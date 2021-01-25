Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

January 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced the appointments of internationally-renowned molecular biologist Bonnie Bassler, Ph.D., and seasoned life science executive Carin Canale-Theakston to its board of directors.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, P… […]