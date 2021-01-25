When — Not What — Obese Mice Ate Reduced Breast Cancer Risk

January 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on When — Not What — Obese Mice Ate Reduced Breast Cancer Risk

University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center researchers report that intermittent fasting reduced breast cancer risk in obese mice.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles