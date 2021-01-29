Michael Yang leads list of moves at ViaCyte, succeeding Paul Laikind as CEO; Qasim Rizvi named CEO of Takeda partner KSQ

Michael Yang

? The winds of change are freshening off the coast in San Diego for stem cell biotech ViaCyte, which has appointed Michael Yang as president and CEO. Yang replaces Paul Laikind, who retired as ViaCyte’s CEO in September after eight years at the helm, and leaves his previous gig as chief commercial officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals effective today. Prior to his nearly four years at Acadia, Yang was Janssen’s president in charge of their US immunology business, and before that, he was the J&J subsidiary’s CNS president.

