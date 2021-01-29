Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors

January 29, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021. Dr. Mazanet has extensive experience in all stages of oncology drug development from investigational new drug submission (“IND”) through new drug application (“NDA”) approval and commercial launch.

