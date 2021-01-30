Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LSX World Congress Virtual Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the LSX World Congress to be held virtually between February 1-5, 2021.