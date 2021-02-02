Artelo Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the Treatment of Cancer Cachexia

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) today embarks on a collaboration with researchers from Trinity College Dublin to investigate pre-clinical models of human cancer cachexia, a wasting syndrome that affects up to 80% of all cancer patients and is believed to hasten death in this population.

