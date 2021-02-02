CalciMedica Presents New Clinical Data Demonstrating Improved D-Dimer Biomarker Levels with Auxora™ in Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia at the 50th Critical Care Congress

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the presentation of new clinical data from the open-label, placebo-controlled trial of Auxora™ in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The abstract titled Auxora Improves D-Dimer Levels in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia was presented by lead author Charles Bruen, M.D., a critical care and emergency physician at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the 50th Critical Care Congress from the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) taking place virtually from January 31 to February 12, 2021.