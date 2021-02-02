Scripps Oceanography and San Diego Gas &amp; Electric Expand Climate Change Research Collaboration

February 2, 2021

Scripps Oceanography and San Diego Gas &amp; Electric Expand Climate Change Research Collaboration

Utility San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conduct research on the effects of climate hazards to the San Diego region.

