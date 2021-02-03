AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the initiation of clinical trials for ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies Unveils First–in-Class COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies and Files Pre-Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA
SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, today announced the development of NeuCov… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Welcomes Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O’Rourke to Company’s Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today it has welco… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Dr. Alim Seit-Nebi as Chief Technology Officer of Subsidiary Sapphire Biotech
SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, announced today it has appointed Dr. Alim… […]