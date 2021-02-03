AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the initiation of clinical trials for ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.