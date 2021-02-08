Artelo Biosciences Receives $3.0 Million in Net Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

February 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Artelo Biosciences Receives $3.0 Million in Net Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the exercise of a portion of the warrants from its October 2020 financing. Existing investors agreed to exercise warrants for net proceeds of approximately $3 million.

