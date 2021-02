SAN DIEGO & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioDuro-Sundia, a leading drug discovery and development services organization backed by Advent International, announced today the appointment of Haijun Dong, PhD, MBA as Chief Executive Officer. Dong will take over from Cyrus K. Mirsaidi, who most recently led the company through its 2020 integration, establishing BioDuro-Sundia as the No. 3 CRDMO in the industry, with more than 2,000 employees and operations in 7 cities across China and the US. The execu