Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company – ADNAB, Inc. – to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB™ Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the formation of ADNAB, Inc., a subsidiary Company, that will develop and commercialize a Mayo Clinic-developed technology platform for the manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), each called an ADNAB™.
