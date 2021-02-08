Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company – ADNAB, Inc. – to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB™ Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic

February 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company – ADNAB, Inc. – to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB™ Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the formation of ADNAB, Inc., a subsidiary Company, that will develop and commercialize a Mayo Clinic-developed technology platform for the manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), each called an ADNAB™.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

June 28, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento to Present Data Demonstrating STI-2020 Preserves Binding Against UK B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 Mutated Spike Protein

January 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento to Present Data Demonstrating STI-2020 Preserves Binding Against UK B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 Mutated Spike Protein

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced that it will be presenting preliminary results from an ongoing SARS-CoV-2 mutation surveillance program for its neutralizing antibodies cur… […]

No Picture
News

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

September 5, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]