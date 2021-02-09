Can Current Smartphone Technology Tell You When a Pandemic Might Come Calling?

February 9, 2021

UC San Diego researchers find that an optical tool already embedded in many smartphones can accurately diagnose blood-oxygen levels and help monitor respiratory disease in patients, particularly when they are quarantined at home.

