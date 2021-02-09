Nautilus set to go public in reverse merger with Perceptive SPAC, aims to test proteomics platform with big-name backers

With the backing of Paul Allen and Jeff Bezos, among others, Nautilus Biotechnology is setting sail for Nasdaq, inking a deal with one of Perceptive’s blank-check companies to unlock the mysteries of the human proteome.

The Seattle-based biotech will reverse merge with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, which penciled in a $143.7 million IPO raise back in late-July, Nautilus said Monday. In August, the SPAC priced 13,000,000 shares at $10 apiece.

The combined company is expected to receive about $350 million upon closing the merger — $150 million from Arya III’s trust account, plus a common stock PIPE of about $200 million led by Perceptive. Nautilus and Arya are hoping to seal the deal in Q2, and pegged their initial market cap at $1.3 billion.

The proceeds will be used to advance Nautilus’ protein analysis platform, which came to co-fou