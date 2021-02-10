A year after FTC nixed Illumina buyout, SoftBank bets $900M on PacBio’s new vision

A year after the FTC killed Pacific Biosciences’ $1.2 billion buyout by Illumina, California’s smaller genomic sequencing company has found a far different group to fork over a fortune.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that SoftBank, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son’s once-again profitable tech conglomerate, will invest $900 million into PacBio as they look to scale up public equity investing and wade deeper into biotech. SoftBank has invested in six recent life sciences IPOs, the Journal reported.
The move comes amid a dramatic turnaround for both PacBio and SoftBank. When Illumina
Click to view original post