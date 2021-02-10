A year after FTC nixed Illumina buyout, SoftBank bets $900M on PacBio’s new vision

A year after the FTC killed Pacific Biosciences’ $1.2 billion buyout by Illumina, California’s smaller genomic sequencing company has found a far different group to fork over a fortune.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that SoftBank, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son’s once-again profitable tech conglomerate, will invest $900 million into PacBio as they look to scale up public equity investing and wade deeper into biotech. SoftBank has invested in six recent life sciences IPOs, the Journal reported.