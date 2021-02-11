GenMark Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.
