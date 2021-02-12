Ex-Vividion chief Diego Miralles finds ‘dream team’ at stealthy Flagship portfolio company; Astellas looks inward to select CBO and CSO

Almost three months after leaving Vividion Therapeutics, where he recently signed a $135 million Roche deal, Diego Miralles has landed the top spot on a “dream team.”

On Thursday, Flagship Pioneering officially tapped Miralles as its newest CEO-partner, where he’ll head the stealthy portfolio company Laronde. While Miralles couldn’t say much about Laronde just yet, Flagship has said it’s an early-stage biotech working on nucleic acid medicines using a “multi-modality eRNA platform.”