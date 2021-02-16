Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D, as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Yates is an experienced senior pharmaceutical executive, having served most recently at AstraZeneca, in significant roles across a numbe

