SAN DIEGO and JINAN, China, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cend Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, and Qilu Pharmaceutical, a major Chinese pharmaceutical company, announced today that the companies have entered a Collaboration and License Agreement to develop and commercialize Cend’s investigational drug, CEND-1, in Greater China.
Cend Therapeutics and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Partnership
