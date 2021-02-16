GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

February 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
News

GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for 2020

January 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today provided preliminary operational and financial results for the year e… […]