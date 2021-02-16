GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.
Related Articles
GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to part… […]
GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Canacc… […]
GenMark Diagnostics Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for 2020
CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today provided preliminary operational and financial results for the year e… […]