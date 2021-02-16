CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #CIRM–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced it will be hosting a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on February 22, 2021 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET to discuss the company’s OPC1 program for acute spinal cord injury. Lineage management will be joined by therapeutic area expert Edward Wirth, III, M.D., Ph.D., for an update on OPC1,