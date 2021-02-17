LA JOLLA—In structural biology, some molecules are so unusual they can only be captured with a unique set of tools. That’s precisely how a multi-institutional research team led by Salk scientists defined how antibodies can recognize a compound called phosphohistidine—a highly unstable molecule that has been found to play a central role in some forms of cancer, such as liver and breast cancer and neuroblastoma.

The post Salk team reveals never-before-seen antibody binding, informing both liver cancer and antibody design appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.