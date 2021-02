Sanford Burnham Prebys physician-scientist Evan Snyder spent two weeks in a gymnasium-turned-ICU, where he cared for people with severe COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has hit California hard, but one area that has been particularly impacted is Imperial County. Last spring, the rural farming region’s two hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases—prompting a college basketball stadium to be converted into a makeshift intensive care unit (ICU). Soon, qualified personal were also needed.