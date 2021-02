Scientists unearth a previously unknown vulnerability for cancer and a promising drug candidate that leverages the approach

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have uncovered a drug candidate, called F5446, that exposes ancient viruses buried in “junk DNA” to selectively kill cancer cells. Published in the journal Cell, the proof-of-concept study reveals a previously unknown Achilles’ heel for cancer that could lead to treatments for deadly breast, brain, colon and lung cancers.