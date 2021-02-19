Henry Skinner buys time in the fight against antimicrobial resistance; Vertex’s Michael Parini becomes president and COO at Freeline while CFO Brian Silver plans his exit

When Henry Skinner was in charge of antibiotics-focused SelectX Pharmaceuticals about 15 years ago, the company had “very good science,” but couldn’t keep it capitalized. So when the Big Pharma-backed AMR Action Fund was launched in July to spur the development of new antibiotics, he said it was a “clarion call.”

Henry Skinner

The lack of progress across anti-infectives isn’t due to a shortage of innovation, Skinner said, “but because of the difficulty in capitalizing those innovations due to market constraints.” The fund is meant to “bridge that gap, and give our policymakers and governments time to make adjustments on a macro sense to reestablish the market.”

Skinner threw his hat in the ring and landed the top spot at the fund. Now, a