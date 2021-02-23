Genetic Tool Improves Estimation of Prostate Cancer Risk in Diverse Ethnic/Racial Groups

Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine validated a more inclusive and comprehensive genetic tool, known as a polygenic hazard score (PHS), for predicting age of onset of aggressive prostate cancer.
Related Articles
Tritons Meet the Coronavirus Challenge with Resiliency and Acts of Kindness
May 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Tritons Meet the Coronavirus Challenge with Resiliency and Acts of Kindness
They have launched a pen pal program for seniors to combat loneliness. They are sharing nutritious yet affordable recipes with their fellow students. They are even helping their grandparents with daily errands. … […]
20 Things You Might Not Know About Sally Ride
February 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on 20 Things You Might Not Know About Sally Ride
Sally Ride is remembered as the first American woman in space and as a champion of diversity and equity in science education. To mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of Sally Ride Science, here are 20 thing… […]
A Nanomaterial Path Forward for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
July 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on A Nanomaterial Path Forward for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Click to view original post […]