Genetic Tool Improves Estimation of Prostate Cancer Risk in Diverse Ethnic/Racial Groups

February 23, 2021

Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine validated a more inclusive and comprehensive genetic tool, known as a polygenic hazard score (PHS), for predicting age of onset of aggressive prostate cancer.

