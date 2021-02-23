GenMark ePlex® RP2 Panel Predicted to Detect Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants Currently in Circulation Based on in silico Analysis

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) is predicted to detect known SARS-CoV-2 variants currently in circulation.

